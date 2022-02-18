Whiskey Myers Announces a New Show for Their Tour in Cheyenne!

Whiskey Myers has been busy working on the release of a new album, which they announced today (February 18th), but they've also been busy setting up dates for their upcoming tour. One of those dates happens to come to the capital city in Wyoming this summer.

The band will release a brand new album on July 29th, titled 'Tornillo', which is named after the town where the studio is that the new album was recorded. It's also the first album after their highly acclaimed self-titled album that released back in 2019. 'Whiskey Myers' was the album that received the title of 'the new torch bearers for Southern music' as bestowed upon them by 'Rolling Stone' magazine. The publication also called the album 'irresistible'.

But of course, in support of the album, the genre bending Whiskey Myers has is unleashing a 41-date tour that launches April 23rd, which includes their first ever appearance at the famous Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, TN, and the last stop of the 'Tornillo' Tour, which happens to be in Cheyenne, WY at The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch on August 13th.

Lead singer Cody Cannon had lots to say about the new 'Tornillo' album in a recent press release, noting that it draws just as much inspiration from Nirvana as it does Waylon Jennings:

It’s going to have a little bit different sound...It’s still Whiskey Myers at its core, but it’s kind of fresh… We did a lot of bass and horns on this one, which is something we’ve always wanted to do. Just being fans of all that old music and Motown stuff, and a lot of the stuff coming out of Muscle Shoals, old rock and roll. We’re going to bend [genre] even more, I think, with this new record...It’s all over the place. But that’s fun, right? I hate the whole ‘Put it in a box. You gotta be this.’ … That’s not art to me. I love the idea of just doing, really, whatever you feel. It comes out a certain way because that’s just how it comes out. Whiskey Myers never really tried to be a certain way. It’s just how we are. So I think that’s really the whole thing about music, or the beauty about music; it’s just that freedom to create.

As for the tour and how to get tickets for the upcoming show in Cheyenne, tickets go on sale next Thursday, February 24th at 10 a.m. through WhiskeyMyers.com. There will also be a presale available to those that are in the Official Whiskey Myers Fans Facebook group or through TicketWeb on Monday, February 21st at 10 a.m. Spotify's biggest Whiskey Myers fans will also receive a chance to purchase the presale tickets at that time.

See you at the show, Cheyenne!

READ MORE: 13 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts Have Played Cheyenne Frontier Days

The Top 10 Concert Crowds In Cheyenne Frontier Days History

Who Has Played The Most Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts?

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021