Who Is the Sixth Member of the Sinister Six in ‘No Way Home?’

The latest Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer features Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman, and Electro. That’s five bad guys — but in the world of Spider-Man, there’s never just five bad guys in any story. It’s always six, as in the “Sinister Six,” a famous group of villains who’ve battled Spider-Man over and over through the decades. So what do you think: Marvel is going to make a movie with just five villains in it battling Spider-Man and then call them the Sinister Five?

Of course not. There must be a sixth villain in the movie that we haven’t seen — but who is it? That’s the subject of our latest Spider-Man: No Way Home video. Could it be Vulture, since he was introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming? What about Mac Gargan — AKA the Scorpion — who was also introduced in Homecoming? It looked like Mysterio died in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But Mysterio is a master of illusion; so could he have faked his death and secretly returned to get his revenge on Peter Parker? Or what about a villain we haven’t seen in the MCU before like Rhino? We break down all the possibilities below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.