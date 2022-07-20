If you drive by Laramie Middle School today, you may notice a large police presence on campus. Rest assured, nothing is amiss at the middle school.

LMS posted on Facebook yesterday notifying Laramie that the police department will be running training at the middle school Wednesday, July 20.

Laramie Middle School also reminded folks that school starts on just FIVE Fridays. Parents, are you ready for it? No doubt the kids aren't ready to give up summer just yet. If you haven't started shopping for school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening in Laramie on the 30th to help out. Get more information on the giveaway by clicking here.