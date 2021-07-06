Wild West Air Show Returning To Cheyenne In September

Get ready to enjoy another great airshow, thanks to the Wyoming Air National Guard. The Wild West Air Show returns to Cheyenne September 11th and 12th for what they call "a weekend honoring 101 years of Cheyenne Aviation." The event will take place from 10 am to 3 pm each day, admission will be free and will take place at the Air National Guard at 217 Dell Range Blvd in Cheyenne.

This sounds like a great time! We're almost to the point where everything that was canceled last year, is set to be back in full force. I know a lot of our attention is focused on Cheyenne Frontier Days, which will have their own air show on July 28th, but we're going to need to have things to look forward to after Cheyenne Frontier Days. So, it's great to have something to pencil in on our calendars.

If you're in the mood to see some air show acrobatics, here's a video from the 2019 Wild West Air Show. That should tide you over before Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Wild West Air Show in September.

Well, now I'm ready to check out these awesome flying machines. It is nuts to see them practice before the show, so, a few days before their performance in September, make sure you look to the sky, you'll probably see so many older airplanes and current ones doing all kinds of crazy moves. I'm really curious what types of aircraft they'll have for us this year if they're outside of the usual suspects. I guess we'll see in a couple of months!