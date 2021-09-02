One hundred and one years of aviation history will be on display when the Wyoming Air National Guard's Wild West Air Show returns to the skies over Cheyenne Sept. 11-12.

Free to the public, the show will host more than 30 historic and modern civilian and military aircraft, featuring aerial acts throughout the weekend. There will also be static aircraft displays, local vendors and food trucks.

"We created an event to keep people interested from start to finish," said Air Show Director Maxwell McMillan. "Part of keeping them interested is setting things up that are enticing the whole way through."

The show will take place daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wyoming Air National Guard base at 217 Dell Range Boulevard. Parking will be at the JAX parking lot at Frontier Mall with free transportation over to the base.