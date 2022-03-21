Willie Nelson just can't wait to be on the road again. The 88-year-old — who shows no signs of retiring any time soon — will embark on the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour this summer, joined by family and friends.

The 19-date trek will include a rotating lineup of other artists popping in to take the stage with Nelson. Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne and ZZ Top are highlights on a tour that kicks off June 24 and will wrap on Sep. 23.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Nelson says. He'll be joined by his Family Band minus one member, sister Bobbie, who died earlier this month.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Brittney Spencer, the Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Gov't Mule, Zach Bryan, Steve Earl & the Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crocket, Larkin Poe and Particle Kid will all be part of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour in some capacity.

The Outlaw Music Festival started after a sold-out show in Scranton, Pa., in 2016. After the show's success, a tour was developed to bring that same atmosphere to the rest of the nation. Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt are some of the acts who have jumped on the tour over the years.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10AM local time.

Willie Nelson's 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates:

June 24 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

June 25 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

June 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

July 1 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

July 2 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

July 29 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

July 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

July 31 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

Aug. 12 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Aug. 13 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Aug. 14 - Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Sep. 9 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Sep. 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Sep. 11 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sep. 13 Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sep. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sep. 17 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sep. 18 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sep. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Zach Bryan

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer