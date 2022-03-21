If you were flipping through your radio stations at anytime during the 2010s, there's a good chance that you heard the artist that has recently been announced to perform at the Cheyenne Civic Center. With an arsenal of Billboard topping hits that he was part of throughout the past decade-plus, B.o.B. is the most recent hit-maker to be announced to come to the capital city.

B.o.B. has probably been a part of more hits you heard throughout the 2010s than you might realize. He broke on to the scene in 2010 with his debut chart topping album, 'The Adventures of Bobby Ray' and saw his brand new album skyrocket to the top of the Billboard 200.

It also didn't hurt that B.o.B. was collaborating with some of the biggest names in all of music. The rapper has collaborated with the talents of Eminem, Bruno Mars, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, and more with a plethora of hits such as 'Nothin' On You', 'Airplanes', 'Magic', and more.

In 2014, B.o.B. founded his own record label, No Genre, and has been busy with several side projects, including his podcast, 'The BOBcast'. With a following of more than 11 million listeners on Spotify and nearly 9 million followers on Facebook, B.o.B will bring his tour to Cheyenne this summer.

This summer, his tour will come to the Cheyenne Civic Center on July 14th. Tickets are now on sale through AXS. Get them now while you can!

