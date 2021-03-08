Winds to Pick Up on I-80 This Evening, 65 MPH Gusts Expected

Winds are expected to pick up along Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain this evening, with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1204 PM MST Mon Mar 8 2021 WYZ110-091200- /O.UPG.KCYS.HW.A.0014.210308T2100Z-210309T1500Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.W.0021.210309T0100Z-210309T1600Z/ North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Arlington and Elk Mountain 1204 PM MST Mon Mar 8 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including tractors and camper trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement early Monday morning:

weather.gov/cys

Winds are expected to increase along Interstate 80 near Arlington Monday afternoon with locally strong wind gusts to 60+ mph. Elsewhere, breezy conditions are expected. Use caution, especially if traveling in light, high profile vehicles, including camper trailers! For the latest forecast: weather.gov/cheyenne. For road conditions: wyoroad.info.