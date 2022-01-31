Winter Conditions, Crashes Close Stretch of I-80 in SE Wyoming

4:11 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 has reopened to all traffic between Rawlins and Walcott Junction.

Due to extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie remains closed to light, high-profile vehicles.

4:02 P.M. UPDATE:

Westbound Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Laramie is now open to all traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie.

As of 1:44 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation had no estimate as to when the stretch might reopen.

Westbound I-80 from Cheyenne to Laramie is also closed due to rolling closure.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.