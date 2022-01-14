8:19 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 is back open.

4:48 P.M. UPDATE:

As of 4:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in five to seven hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne.

As of 3:35 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation had no estimate as to when the stretch might reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.

