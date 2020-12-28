Winter Weather Advisory For Laramie Monday Into Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southeastern Wyoming including Albany County and the city of Laramie. The Advisory is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday (December 28-29). Two to three inches of snow is forecast for Laramie.

The I-80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne is in a Winter Storm Warning. Four to six inches of snow and strong southeast winds gusting to 40 mph at times are expected.

Snow is expected to pick up Monday afternoon and continue through the night into Tuesday. About an inch of accumulation is forecast for Laramie Monday afternoon, with a couple more inches Monday night. Strong winds will be blowing that snow around.

MORE: Wyoming Road Conditions

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 117 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020 ...ANOTHER PROLONGED SNOWFALL EVENT FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY... NEZ019>021-054-055-WYZ104-105-109-110-113-115-118-119-290015- /O.NEW.KCYS.WW.Y.0035.201228T2100Z-201229T1800Z/ Scotts Bluff County-Banner County-Morrill-Kimball County-Cheyenne- Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-Shirley Basin- Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills- Upper North Platte River Basin-Laramie Valley- Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball, Brownson, Sidney, Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin, Rawlins, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Saratoga, Encampment, Bosler, Laramie, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 117 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Communities along and south of a line from Muddy Gap to Medicine Bow to Harrisburg to Angora. Includes the Interstate 80 Corridor from Lodgepole to Rawlins. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 117 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020 ...ANOTHER PROLONGED SNOWFALL EVENT FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY... WYZ116-117-290015- /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.W.0021.201228T2100Z-201229T1800Z/ South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 117 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Interstate 80 Summit and adjacent eastern foothills. Includes Buford...Vedauwoo...Federal and Horse Creek. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app