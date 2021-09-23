Women Arrested For Alleged Auto Crime Spree In Wyoming

A pair of Rock Springs women have been arrested for a series of auto thefts, car burglaries, and for using stolen credit cards taken from vehicles.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The arrests follow a recent RSPD Facebook post warning people to lock their cars in the face of a wave of car thefts and burglaries in the area.

In a follow-up post yesterday, police posted the following on Facebook:

Ashley Satterwhite Gunderson (31) was arrested on September 20, 2021, for four counts of burglary, four counts of felony theft, one count of misdemeanor theft, and seven unlawful use of a credit card in violation of Wyoming State Statutes.

Dakota Long (26) was arrested on September 20, 2021, for three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and eight counts of unlawful use of a credit card in violation of Wyoming State Statutes.

In the original post warning residents to take precautions, police said many of the vehicles targeted during the crimes had been left unlocked and unattended, often with valuables left in plain sight.