Online Poll: What Wyoming City Is The Most Dangerous Place?

A TikTok video recently claimed Cheyenne is the most dangerous place in Wyoming for crime.

According to the video, Cheyenne rated an 11 on a scale I of 1-100, with one being the most dangerous. That would make it a fairly dangerous place.

Do you agree with the video?

After all, Cheyenne does have a fair amount of property crime, and a candidate for sheriff is claiming that auto thefts in the city have doubled this year. Brian Kozak claims the rate of auto thefts in the city over the last few months surpasses that of many large cities, according to DCI statistics.

But a lot of folks might dispute those numbers or argue that it's a temporary situation. And while violent crime is certainly not unknown in Wyoming's Capitol City, homicides are fairly rare compared to say, Chicago, or even Denver.

And other Wyoming communities certainly have their crime as well. Rock Springs has a long-time reputation as a pretty rough place, and is known to some long-time state residents as "Fort Courage."

Casper has seen its share of crime in recent years, and like many communities in the Cowboy State continues to battle a meth problem that likely contributes to a lot of crime.

Others might argue for Gillette, Riverton, or Rawlins, where the state's main prison is located.

So what say you? Take our poll and give us your opinion!

