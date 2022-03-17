Work to Replace Beat-Up I-80 Overpass in Cheyenne to Begin Friday

A project to replace the S. Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 in Cheyenne is scheduled to get underway tomorrow, March 18, weather permitting.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Staley says numerous hits in the past have caused several closures and frequent repairs to the bridge.

"The new bridge will have an increased clearance height above Interstate 80 which should mitigate future collisions and closures at this location," Staley said in a news release.

Staley says the work is scheduled to be completed by December 2022.

"The bridge will remain closed throughout the bridge replacement," she said. "Travelers will be detoured to alternate routes."

