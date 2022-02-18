I-80 Overpass in Cheyenne Reopens After Bridge Hit

The S. Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 in Cheyenne has reopened after being closed last Tuesday due to a bridge hit.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge was hit by some large construction equipment, which bent part of the outside girder.

"After being evaluated by WYDOT bridge engineers, the bridge has been restricted to vehicles of 22 tons or less," Staley said in a press release. "No oversized or overweight loads will be permitted to use the Parsley structure."

"Due to the bridge damage, the northbound lane of Parsley Blvd. is closed," she added. "Traffic will alternate on the southbound lane."

Staley says WYDOT has a project in place this spring to remove the existing bridge and replace it with one with a higher vertical clearance.