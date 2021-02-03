WYDOT Reminds Drivers ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow’

Up to 14 inches of snow could fall in the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges tonight through Thursday, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of space to work.

According to agency spokeswoman Aimee Inama, six WYDOT plows, including two in District 1 (southeast), have been struck by motorists so far this winter season.

"We had eight crashes in the 2018-19 winter season, eight in the 2017-18 winter season and three in the 2016-17 season," said Inama.

Inama didn't have a total for the 2019-20 winter season, but as of March 4, 2020, at least 23 WYDOT plows had been hit.

WYDOT District 1 posted the following plow safety tips on its Facebook page:

Be patient! Plows move slowly (35 mph), but the road behind the plow is the clearest and safest for driving. Give the plow plenty of space (at least four car lengths) especially in slick conditions.

Don't pass unless you have a clear view unobstructed by snow; plows can sometimes create their own whiteout conditions as they clear snow. If you see a plume of snow, slow down!

Never pass a plow on the right, even if it is plowing the left lane on a four-lane highway/interstate. Every plow has a wing attachment on the right side, which can be hard to see until it's too late.

