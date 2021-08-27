Wyoming and Colorado Sleep Really Well Compared to Most States

How much are you sleeping these days? If you're in Wyoming or Colorado, then compared to a good portion of the rest of the country, you're getting a pretty decent night's rest.

It seems that sleeping habits seem to vary depending on where you live throughout the country. Recently, 24/7 WallSt. took it upon themselves to figure out which states are sleeping better than others. In our western region, Wyomingites and Coloradans can chalk this one up as a win. With the help of a joint program from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, a study was put together to figure out just how much each state is sleeping.

We're in Wyoming, so let's start there. We're getting the 17th most sleep in the nation (conversely 34th least). Here's a list of some key statistics that were listed in the study:

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.8%

> Avg. mentally unhealthy days: 4.0 a month (US avg: 4.1 days a month)

> Adults with high blood pressure: 30.8% — 20th lowest

> Residents 18+ who are obese: 29.2% — 7th lowest

> Adults 20+ with diabetes: 9.0% — 9th lowest

> Residents 18+ who report poor or fair health: 15.3% — 17th lowest

> Poverty rate: 10.1% — 14th lowest

Each one of those categories is relatively a good showing for the Cowboy State. Only about a third of the population is getting insufficient sleep while high blood pressure, obese adults, adults with diabetes, poor health, and poverty rate have some of the lower percentages of any state. Keep in mind, these are all potential contributing factors to a lack of sleep, hence, why they're included in the study. Well done, Wyoming!

As for Colorado, wow! They are getting the 2nd most sleep of any state (conversely the 49th least):

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 30.0%

> Avg. mentally unhealthy days: 3.7 a month (US avg: 4.1 days a month)

> Adults with high blood pressure: 25.9% — 2nd lowest

> Residents 18+ who are obese: 22.4% — 2nd highest

> Adults 20+ with diabetes: 6.6% — the lowest

> Residents 18+ who report poor or fair health: 13.8% — 9th lowest

> Poverty rate: 9.3% — 7th lowest

They have less than one-third getting insufficient sleep and some of the overall lowest and best numbers when it comes to all other possibly contributing factors to a lack of sleep, which is probably why you're sleeping like a baby in Colorado, without all the crying and waking up in the middle of the night of course.

Our region out West is getting plenty of sleep. There's a lot of worse spots we could be when it comes to needing sleep. To check out the full list of where each state ranks in terms of sleep, check out the link here.

Sleep well, everyone!

