A bill that would ban the release of most mugshots for people arrested in Wyoming and booked into jail has been filed for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Bill 51 here.

It's sponsored by Reps. Chad Banks [D-Sweetwater County], Rep. Andi LeBeau [D-Fremont County], and Sen. John Kolb [R-Sweetwater County].

While the legislation would ban the release of mugshots of most people who are arrested, but not convicted, it would include exceptions in cases where a judge orders the release or where the person is a fugitive and/or imminent threat to public safety.

The legislature is slated to meet in a roughly month-long budget session in Cheyenne on Feb. 14.

Since House Bill 51 is a non-budget item, it will need a 2/3 vote of lawmakers for introduction to be considered. There has been a trend in recent legislative sessions towards the introduction of more non-budget bills during budget sessions.