UPDATE: Arrest Made in Fatal Stabbing of Cheyenne Man

A 42-year-old Cheyenne woman who Laramie County deputies were looking for in connection with a fatal Monday morning stabbing is now behind bars.

Sheriff's spokesman Captain Kevin James says Rocsand Bocanegra was located by investigators Tuesday evening and arrested for the second-degree murder of 58-year-old Cheyenne resident Jess Smith.

James says deputies were called to Smith's home in the 700 block of Mitchell Court shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday and arrived to find him suffering from a stab wound.

Smith was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

James says Bocanegra and Smith were "acquaintances" but what motivated her to allegedly stab him is "still being investigated."

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Bocanegra had yet to be formally charged.

