Wyoming Bucket List: To Play Golf at Devil’s Tower Golf Course

I have to confess that I didn't even know this is possible, but now on my Wyoming bucket list, I want to play golf at the Devil's Tower Golf Course. A new video share shows what that's like.

Zac Radford is one of the more prominent golf guys on YouTube. Last time I looked, he has over 91,000 subscribers and typically has thousands of views for every video he shares. He recently played the Devil's Tower Golf Club. Here's how Zac described it:

In today’s video I play golf in Wyoming for the very first time! This is part 2 and the Back 9 at Devils Tower Golf Club in Hulett, Wyoming. The views are epic!

Zac's not wrong. Epic is the word that comes to mind. Early on, he shows the view of Devil's Tower off in the distance. Crazy cool.

It's worth noting that The Golf Club at Devil's Tower is a private club. That means for my bucket list wish to be fulfilled, it's gonna require a membership. What's that membership cost? That depends. The official website says that you need to "call for information" about their 5 classifications of membership. There's a membership for local Wyoming people and others for those that live more than 360 miles away from The Devil's Tower Golf Club location.

I hope none of the membership questions involve how bad a golfer I really am. (It's true) But, hey, this is a Wyoming bucket list so I can dream a little, right?

