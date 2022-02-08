Laramie Has the Best New Indoor Golf Course Simulator in Wyoming
While we haven't yet reached the Spring months where we love to hit the links as soon as we can, there's an awesome new spot in Laramie where you can golf and not even worry about the weather conditions outside. There's a new indoor golf facility open and located at the Fox Run Golf Course in Laramie. It's called On The Fringe!
The indoor golf facility has something for everyone. The moment I heard it was open, I couldn't have been more excited about heading to Fox Run Golf Course to hit up On The Fringe!
The guests can play on several simulators to help them learn the game or just improve their skills and shave a few strokes off their average. The simulators have the latest technologies with HD screens which measure 10'x14'. While you play, you can choose from over 1,500 courses around the world. That's an impressive amount of golf you can play on courses that rest on different continents.
This place is the only indoor golf simulators in Laramie and right now, I would dare say the hottest in all of Wyoming.
While you're not swinging away, there are spots to relax and enjoy a drink. They have cocktails, as well as craft beer provided by Bonds Brewery. Just writing about that makes it sound like paradise to the avid golfer and craft beer drinker that I am. There is also appetizers to snack on as you play.
As previously mentioned, On The Fringe is located at Fox Run Golf Course, just two miles southwest of Laramie on Highway 230. Have a look at what the indoor golf simulators at On The Fringe look like...
