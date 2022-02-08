Laramie Has the Best New Indoor Golf Course Simulator in Wyoming

While we haven't yet reached the Spring months where we love to hit the links as soon as we can, there's an awesome new spot in Laramie where you can golf and not even worry about the weather conditions outside. There's a new indoor golf facility open and located at the Fox Run Golf Course in Laramie. It's called On The Fringe!

The indoor golf facility has something for everyone. The moment I heard it was open, I couldn't have been more excited about heading to Fox Run Golf Course to hit up On The Fringe!

The guests can play on several simulators to help them learn the game or just improve their skills and shave a few strokes off their average. The simulators have the latest technologies with HD screens which measure 10'x14'. While you play, you can choose from over 1,500 courses around the world. That's an impressive amount of golf you can play on courses that rest on different continents.

This place is the only indoor golf simulators in Laramie and right now, I would dare say the hottest in all of Wyoming.

While you're not swinging away, there are spots to relax and enjoy a drink. They have cocktails, as well as craft beer provided by Bonds Brewery. Just writing about that makes it sound like paradise to the avid golfer and craft beer drinker that I am. There is also appetizers to snack on as you play.

As previously mentioned, On The Fringe is located at Fox Run Golf Course, just two miles southwest of Laramie on Highway 230. Have a look at what the indoor golf simulators at On The Fringe look like...

On The Fringe

How Many Medals Have Wyoming-Born Athletes Won at the Olympics? Wyoming isn't represented on Team USA for the 2020 (in 2021) Olympics in Tokyo. But, athletes born in Wyoming have competed for the gold a handful of times over the last century.

According to the folks at BeenVerified.com , seven Wyoming-born Olympians have competed on the world's largest stage.

Since the 1932 LA games, these competitors earned four Olympic medals; one gold, two silver, and a bronze. Wrestling, Track and Field, and Rowing are the evens where Wyoming-natives have shined.







- How Many Medals Have Wyoming-Born Athletes Won at the Olympics?

Super Bowl Champions From Wyoming

University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. During the summer of 2021, 7220Sports.com counted down the Top 50 football players in University of Wyoming history,

The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.

This isn't a one-man job. This task called for a panel of experts. Joining 7220's Cody Tucker are Robert Gagliardi, Jared Newland, Ryan Thorburn, and Kevin McKinney.

We all compiled our own list of 50 and let computer averages do the work. Think BCS -- only we hope this catalog is fairer.

Don't agree with a selection? Feel free to sound off on our Twitter: @7220sports - #Top50UWFB

- University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players