Wyoming fans know about 'The Bronze Boot,' the traveling trophy for the winner of the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University football game But do you know the sweet story behind it?

The first time the teams played each other was way back in 1899. According to history, Colorado State University was a forfeit win. The ' Bronze Boot' tradition didn't start until 1968, during the Vietnam War. ROTC detachments from each of the colleges organized the idea.

FORT COLLINS, CO - OCTOBER 1: The Wyoming Cowboys celebrate with The Bronze Boot after winning the border war against Colorado State Rams 38-17 at Sonny Lubick Field at Hughes Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The boot was said to have been worn by CSU ROTC instructor Dan J. Romero. Romero's boot was cast in bronze. It then became the traveling trophy awarded to the winner of the border war winner every year

Leading up to each year’s big event between the Pokes and Rams, the game ball is carried in a running shuttle relay by the ROTC detachment of the visiting team along U.S. Highway 287 to the Wyoming-Colorado border, where the home team's ROTC detachment receives it and runs it to the host stadium. During the game, the boot is guarded by the ROTC unit of the past year's winning school.

As of summer 2021, Colorado State leads the football border war series with 59 wins to UW's 48. There have also been five ties.

