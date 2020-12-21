Wyoming Cowboys And Cowgirls Weekend Wrap-Up

This was the biggest sports weekend we've had in a long time, so much to ingest, did you get a chance to watch the Cowboys and Cowgirls? Obviously, there wasn't a Wyoming football game to watch, but, hey, Josh Allen was in the Rockies for the weekend and won a football game against...well, we won't talk about the opponent.

The Cowboy's basketball team only played one game last week, defeating Omaha Thursday night 82-78. They were set to play two against UNLV before the holiday break, but that was postponed. The tough part comes January 2nd. Not necessarily because of their opponent(Fresno St). But, more so because it's going to turn into a huge layoff, and a chance that the Cowboys might get out of basketball shape, it really just depends on their practice schedule. The Cowboys end 2020 6-1.

After a few tough losses to start off the season, the Cowgirl's Basketball team found a way back to their winning ways. Last Monday, the Cowgirls defeated UNLV 67-62, then yesterday, they topped Northern Colorado 53-50. It's great to see them get some momentum to close out 2020 with a 3-2 record. They also will suffer from a long lay off, with their next game also being against Fresno St. on January 2nd.

Though I'm nervous about how both teams will be coming off the holiday break, I'm fairly optimistic about their play this season. I think we have some Mountain West title contenders on our hands. Call your cousin that's a Kansas fan and tell them to jump on the bandwagon, the Cowboys and Cowgirls are on their way up.

