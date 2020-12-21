Watch Hilarious Doberman Who Exercises in Sync with TV Dog

It's easy to put on the pounds during the holidays and that includes animals. A new video share shows a dog who is trying to stay in shape by doing exercises with some help from another dog on a TV.

Watch this very smart Doberman who has no problem keeping up with the dog workout being done on his owner's TV.

Doberman's sometimes get a bad rap for being mean. Any owner of one of this breed will tell you that Dobermans are really very smart, loyal and alert. That's pretty much the exact description on the official AKC website. I believe "keen intelligence" is the phrase they use and that sounds about right. No doubt the dog on this viral video is helping build that reputation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app