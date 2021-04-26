Wyoming Game and Fish Department Has New Laws and Regulations

Several new bills have been passed by the 2021 Wyoming Legislature to put new laws and regulations in place that will now need to be followed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Many of the new laws and regulations will have a direct impact on the public as well.

One new House Bill has increased the cost of the conservation stamp. The price has gone up from $12.50 to $21.50. This is because more places will now be accessible to go hunting and fishing in the state of Wyoming. The majority of the increased funding will pay for access easements or other agreements so that inaccessible private, difficult to access, or federal and state lands will be given public access for hunting and fishing. The new price for the conversation stamp will go into effect on July 1st, 2021.

Another House Bill will help people to gather roadkill by way of an established system by the Game and Fish Commission. It is required that the entire carcass must be taken. Rules, safety guidelines, and other disease considerations must be determined which could take time. Although the bill is set to be effective July 1st, it is not expected to be enacted until early 2022.

The Game and Fish Department cannot close any elk feedground or permanently cease operation without an order from the Wyoming governor after new statutory language has been created by a new bill. This is effective immediately.

Any Wyoming resident 65 or older that has lived in the state for 30 years or more can purchase a trapping license for $20 as of July 1st.

The minimum age for hunters has gotten younger as youth hunters can hold a hunting license and hunt big or trophy game animals if they are 11 years old and turn 12 by December 31, 2021, effective as of July 1st.

Funding will be available for significant wildlife and habitat projects in 2021 due to the passing of the Large Funding projects bill. Such projects include wildlife crossing projects for mule deer near Dry Piney on Highway 18. This will also apply to a stretch on I-25 from Kaycee to Buffalo. Other funding will also be made available for invasive species projects near the Sheridan area. Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust Fund will be the source of the funding for these projects.

For more info regarding these new legislative changes for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, you can check at their website here.