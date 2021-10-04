Wyoming Game And Fish Investigating Pronghorn Poaching Case

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is trying to find out who poached a pair of pronghorns near Riverton recently.

That's according to a Game and Fish news release. According to the release, a doe and fawn were dumped along Bushwacker Road near Missouri Valley Road.

Investigators think the animals were ''most likely killed in a different location between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1 field dressed and then dumped off Bushwacker Road," according to North Riverton Game Ward Jon Desonier.

He goes on to say that because the animals were dumped along the side of the road, there is a good chance that someone may have seen something.

According to the release:

''Anyone with information on this wildlife violation can report tips or suspicious activity by calling the Stop Poaching Hotline 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847), by texting keyword WGFD and your message to TIP411 (847-411), reporting online, or contacting North Riverton Game Warden Desonier at 307-856-4982 with any information you feel is relevant or if you have seen suspicious activity in the area. Reporters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 if the information leads to a conviction.''

While pronghorns are often referred to as "antelope'' in Wyoming, technically the pronghorn is not considered an antelope.