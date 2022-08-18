The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in hunting down whoever poached a mature bull elk in Sybille Canyon early this month.

The agency says the elk was shot along Wyoming 34 about two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, and its head and antlers removed between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.

“It is unfortunate this elk was taken out of season and was left to waste," Laramie Regional Wildlife Supervisor Matt Withroder said in a news release.

"We are asking for the public’s assistance with bringing forward information with this investigation," Withroder added.

A reward is being offered for information in the case.

Tips can be submitted by calling the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP, texting the keyword WGFD and a message to 847-411, or online at https://wgfapps.wyo.gov/StopPoaching/submitTIp.aspx, and informants can choose to remain anonymous.

