Wyoming Game & Fish Announces ‘Free Fishing Day’ June 5th

altrendo images

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department has announced 'Free Fishing Day' set for June 5th, the first Saturday of the upcoming month. It's also the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week. Aside from Yellowstone National Park and Wind River Reservation, anyone can fish in Wyoming without a fishing license.

Alan Osterland, the Game and Fish chief of fisheries was excited to make the announcement for Free Fishing Day:

Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby...If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish Youtube page for how-to videos.

There are 10 blue-ribbon trout fisheries located throughout the state of Wyoming, so we certainly have a plethora of fishing spots to choose from. All 2021 Fishing Regulations can be viewed here. The fishing regulations, along with gear restrictions, creel and size limits, and stream closures will all remain in effect.

As for fishing events around the state, starting June 5th, you can attend any one of the several events across Wyoming, including one in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne event will be 'Fish with Game and Fish' at Sloans Lake at Lions Park. The details provided just say to 'borrow a fishing pole and try your luck at fishing!' That seems like it is easy enough, even for beginners.

There will also be 'Kids Fishing Day' events on June 5th for Casper, Cody, Lander, Riverton, Jackson, and Pinedale. Then in Dubois and Kemmerer on June 12th, and also Rock Springs on June 19th.

June 5th will be here before you know it to celebrate Wyoming's 'Free Fishing Day'!

Pothole Patrol Contest – Take a Pic For a Chance to Win With Fat Boys Tire and Auto

It’s pothole season in Wyoming and this spring we’re teaming up with Fat Boys Tire and Auto for the Pothole Patrol Contest.

Starting May 6, 2021, and running through May 30, when you see a pothole in or around Cheyenne or Laramie, take a pic and send it to us, along with the location, using our mobile app. We’ll send it to the city, so they can patch it up, and you’ll be entered to win a new set of Yokohama tires from Fat Boys Tire and Auto.

If you don't have our app, download it now. Then tap on "Submit Pic" to share a picture and location of the craters you spot and get entered to win.

[brandedapppromo]
Filed Under: Cheyenne, Game & Fish, Wyoming
Categories: Features, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top