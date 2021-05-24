Wyoming Game & Fish Announces ‘Free Fishing Day’ June 5th

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department has announced 'Free Fishing Day' set for June 5th, the first Saturday of the upcoming month. It's also the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week. Aside from Yellowstone National Park and Wind River Reservation, anyone can fish in Wyoming without a fishing license.

Alan Osterland, the Game and Fish chief of fisheries was excited to make the announcement for Free Fishing Day:

Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby...If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish Youtube page for how-to videos.

There are 10 blue-ribbon trout fisheries located throughout the state of Wyoming, so we certainly have a plethora of fishing spots to choose from. All 2021 Fishing Regulations can be viewed here. The fishing regulations, along with gear restrictions, creel and size limits, and stream closures will all remain in effect.

As for fishing events around the state, starting June 5th, you can attend any one of the several events across Wyoming, including one in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne event will be 'Fish with Game and Fish' at Sloans Lake at Lions Park. The details provided just say to 'borrow a fishing pole and try your luck at fishing!' That seems like it is easy enough, even for beginners.

There will also be 'Kids Fishing Day' events on June 5th for Casper, Cody, Lander, Riverton, Jackson, and Pinedale. Then in Dubois and Kemmerer on June 12th, and also Rock Springs on June 19th.

June 5th will be here before you know it to celebrate Wyoming's 'Free Fishing Day'!