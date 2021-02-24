Wyoming Gas Prices Are Up Due to Icy Weather

We've been seeing some of the highest gas prices that we have seen in a while due in large part to the crazy winter weather that has affected almost the entire country.

The polar vortex that made its presence known throughout the U.S. forced shutdowns of refineries in part of the Midwest and throughout the Gulf Coast, which has helped gasoline stocks climb. The national average price of gasoline has been pushed up 13 cents to $2.63, which is the highest it's been since October 2019. In just a week, two-thirds of gas prices increased anywhere from 10 to 22 cents.

In Wyoming, currently the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.48. If we go back a year, it was roughly the same at $2.47. But a month ago, that average price sat at $2.26, then last week it was $2.40.

In Cheyenne, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $2.43. A year ago, it was actually slightly higher at $2.48. However, a month ago, it was just $2.19. Then fast forward to a week ago, it was at $2.37. Also, as of February 24th, the lowest gas anywhere in Cheyenne is at the Loaf 'N Jug on South Greeley Hwy at $2.22.

If you think any of those prices are high, just know that the national average gas price is currently at $2.66 with the highest average being in California at $3.60, so it could be much worse.

The refinery shutdowns due to the weather have made their impact nationwide. To address the topic of the refinery shutdowns, AAA spokesperson, Jeanette Casselano McGee had this to say:

When close to 40% of U.S. crude production is offline because refineries are closed, there is going to be pain at the pump until operations resume...The good news is the nearly two dozen impacted refiners are expected to restart operations this week, if they haven’t already. That means regular gasoline deliveries will resume and impacted stations will be re-fueled.

AAA has said until crude oil production resume normal levels, gas prices are likely to be unstable. While these recent higher prices of gas may be around for a little while, large spikes in gas prices are likely to cease.