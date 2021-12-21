Christmas weekend is just a few days away and with lots of people on the move in terms of travel, gas prices continue a steady drop as we approach the holiday weekend.

At the end of summer, it seemed like gas prices would never fall when they were approximately 40 cents higher than the national average. However, Wyoming prices have steadily declined, and while they may not be where everyone wants, they're still coming down at a steady rate.

Wyoming's statewide average as of today (December 21st) is at $3.36 per gallon. That is down from $3.39 the just 12 days ago. Just a week ago, it was $3.38, so yes, slowly but surely, the gas price is dropping. The national average is down from $3.32 a week ago to $3.30. While they're not exactly dropping rapidly, it is slow and steady, and BEFORE A HOLIDAY!

According to AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross, things are dipping because of increased employment:

A recovering economy coupled with strong employment is leading to increased demand for gasoline...This demand increase should drive pump prices higher, but it’s been blunted by the wavering price of crude oil.

However, it is important to note that the price of crude oil did increase above $70 per barrel. Prices could also follow suit.

As for the cheapest local prices, both Laramie County and Albany County are some of the cheapest in all of Wyoming. Laramie County's average gas price per gallon is down to $3.29 while Albany Country is now the cheapest in the state on average at $2.92 per gallon.

Sam's Club in Cheyenne is the cheapest in Laramie Country at $3.14 per gallon just ahead of Walmart on Livingston at $3.15 per gallon. Tumbleweed Express in Laramie is the cheapest in Albany County at $2.69 per gallon while Conoco on Snowy Range is at $2.79 per gallon.

In our region, we're sitting pretty well in terms of the national gas price issue, Wyoming. Fill up while you can before the holiday weekend and Happy Holidays!

