Wyoming Governor Signs Voter ID, Born Alive Abortion Bills

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed 33 bills passed by the Wyoming Legislature in 2021 into law on Tuesday.

That includes an abortion bill that is identical to one the governor vetoed last year, and another bill requiring Wyoming voters to present identification when casting a ballot.

House Bill 75, the voter ID bill, was primarily sponsored by Rep. Chuck Gray [R-Natrona County] and cosponsored by roughly 2/3 of the Wyoming Legislature. It requires voters to present identification when voting in person, whether they vote early or on election day. Current Wyoming law only requires voters to present ID when they register to vote.

Under the bill, accepted identification would include a driver's license from any U.S. state or territory, a Medicare or Medicaid insurance card, a tribal I.D., a U.S. passport or military card, or a school ID from the University of Wyoming, any Wyoming community college or public school.

Opponents had claimed the bill was unnecessary since there has been virtually no known voter fraud in Wyoming, and that it would suppress voter turnout. But supporters argued that requiring identification to vote is a proactive, common-sense step to prevent voting fraud in future elections.

The governor on Tuesday also signed into law Senate File34, the born-alive abortion bill. That bill will mandates that "medically appropriate and reasonable steps'' be taken to save the life of an infant that survives an abortion.

You can read Senate File 34 here. The bill passed the Wyoming House last week on a 48-11 vote after having been approved in the state senate earlier this session on a 26-4 vote. Gordon in 2020 vetoed the same bill saying that Wyoming law already prohibits abortions in cases where the baby is capable of surviving outside of the womb. But he signed the measure on Tuesday.

 

The governor on Tuesday also vetoed one bill

Here are the bills the governor signed and vetoed on Tuesday:

The Governor vetoed the following bill:

 

SF0114SEA0054State land leases.

 

A letter explaining the Governor’s veto of SF 114 can be found here.

 

The Governor exercised his line-item veto authority on the following bill:

 

HB0121HEA0073State funded capital construction.

 

A letter explaining the Governor’s line-item vetoes of HB 121 can be found here.

 

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2021 Legislative Session as well as the Governor's letters can be found on the Governor’s website. 

Today is the last day of the 2021 General Session of the Legislature, although a special session is expected to be called later this year.

 

