Wyoming Governor Signs UW Abortion Bill, Nine Others
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday signed a bill that prohibits the University of Wyoming and the state's seven community colleges from paying for abortions or insurance to pay for abortions.
You can read House Bill 253 here.
Get our free mobile app
The bill was primarily sponsored by Rep. Chuck Gray [R-Natrona County].
It was co-sponsored by Representative(s) Andrew, Haroldson, Laursen, Neiman, Ottman, Rodriguez-Williams, Styvar, Winter Senator(s) Biteman, Bouchard, Hutchings, McKeown, Salazar, and Steinmetz.
Here is a complete list of the bills the governor signed into law on Monday:
|Bill No.
|Enrolled Act #
|Bill Title
|SF0141
|SEA0071
|Business entities-representation in detainer cases.
|SF0121
|SEA0075
|State funds - investments and distributions.
|HB0136
|HEA0081
|Inclusive ballot language.
|HB0231
|HEA0083
|College credit retention.
|HB0219
|HEA0084
|Investment funds committee-membership.
|HB0244
|HEA0085
|State investment administration.
|HB0253
|HEA0089
|Higher education-ban on funding for abortions.
|HB0159
|HEA0091
|Liquor manufacturer regulations.
|HB0254
|HEA0094
|Transportation computer system.
|HB0092
|HEA0095
|Revisor's bill.