Wyoming International Film Festival Coming To Cheyenne In July

Are you a movie buff? Do you really enjoy the cinema? Do you like to discuss scenes back and forth with friends and colleagues? You're in luck as the Wyoming International Film Festival will be heading to Laramie County Community College from July 7th Through July 10th.

This sounds like a great time, according to their Facebook Page, they have 128 films from 18 different countries. This is mind-blowing, all of those films are entered into the Wyoming International Film Festival. We did it, people believe we exist! Well, at least 128 groups of people believed enough to turn in their films for the festival. Either way, we'll take it.

Check out this video they made to promote the festival. These are great-looking, professional films, just seeing the video gets me excited to check out the festival. Professional is the key, it's not looking like they have a bunch of Super 8 films to sift through.

Here's the skinny on the film festival from their events page.

3 days and 4 nights of movies from across the globe! Drama, comedy, documentary, family, romance, thriller, horror, sci-fi, historical; there's something for everyone!

They have a pretty good ticket breakdown for the festival. It's just 12 bucks for a single ticket, which is only one screening, for 30 bucks you can screen 5 films, and for 50, you'll get an all-access pass to see as many films as you'd like over the time period. That, kind of sounds like the way to go. You can purchase tickets for the show here.

Now all you have to do is, well, wait. But it's less than a month from now, so there's that. Bring on the films!

