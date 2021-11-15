Wyoming is Not Near Being One of the Most Obese States in the U.S.

Is it too early to pat ourselves on the back? Wyoming is one of the very least obese or overweight states in the U.S. so way to take care of yourselves for the most part, Wyomingites.

Of course, with that being said, Wyoming didn't come out glaring as the most healthy state either. According to our friends at WalletHub, there are definitely some areas that still need to be cleaned up in the Cowboy State health-wise, but what state doesn't have some sort of issues?

The research for the recent study was done according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data suggests that 74.3 million Americans that are age 6 and older were completely 'inactive' in 2020. That is pretty alarming given that inactivity is what leads to obesity not just in adults, but also in children.

The data used ranges from share of population that is obese or overweight to adolescents who consume sugary beverages to health-care costs that are obesity related. From this, Wyoming finished as the 35 most obese and overweight state, which is much closer to the healthier spectrum on the list than the alternative.

Despite this relatively decent ranking, Wyoming came in tied for the 2nd highest percentage of overweight adults out of any state. That is a disturbing statistic. However, the data also showed that the Cowboy State had the lowest overall percentage of overweight children and also tied for the lowest percentage of adults with high cholesterol. So at least we have that going for us.

In broader categories, Wyoming finished 41st in 'obesity and overweight prevalence' and 46th in 'food and fitness'. Don't be fooled by the high rankings, as that actually means we were near the better of the list for those. Kudos to us on staying relatively healthy, Wyoming! For a look at the overall rankings, check out the map below.

READ ON: The Occupations That Employ The Most People in Wyoming Jobs, you'll spend about a third of your life at one. Yep, thirty percent of the average human's life is spent working at a job. So, what are people doing to get that check, and where are they doing it?

The folks at CareerOneStop (sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor) dug into the number and came up with the list of the occupations that employed the most people in Wyoming (according to 2018 numbers). There's a good chance that you or someone you know works in one of these fields.



KEEP READING: 11 Things You’ll Find in a Typical Wyoming Home