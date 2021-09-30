Wyoming is One Big Conspiracy According to the Urban Dictionary

There's plenty of conspiracy theories running amok these days and here's one more that has been said about the state of Wyoming whether it's people that take it as a joke that it is often meant to be, or if they actually believe it, but there are plenty of people outside Wyoming that do not believe that we are an actual state within the U.S.

This conspiracy is so apparent that if you type 'Wyoming' into the Urban Dictionary, your search will return several results that label Wyoming as anything but a state. In fact, this is what the most popular 'Wyoming' result is in the Urban Dictionary:

Wyoming is supposedly a state. Wyoming does not in fact exist, it is a distortion of space-time that only appears to exist. Anyone you've met who thinks they have been to Wyoming, or believes they have lived in Wyoming have had fake memories implanted by the U.S. government. This is because they cannot explain it, and it would cause a mass panic if the public knew the truth. If you attempt to drive into Wyoming you will wake up in Canada, naked, and with no memories. (This is how Canada gets new citizens).

That was submitted by the user, Hank_you_very_much. It's important to remember that the Urban Dictionary is just a dictionary for slang words and phrases and was also originally intended to be a parody of actual dictionaries. So what else does it say about Wyoming? Enjoy this list of the first sentence that pops up in the Urban Dictionary when you type in 'Wyoming'...

A made up place.

A tear in space time in which advanced beings come into our world.

A ¨state¨ in the U.S. that does not exist. No one has been to Wyoming...Wyoming is a conspiracy.

A place where one car on the road is a "normal day", two cars on the road is "there's some traffic out there", three cars on the road is "it's pretty busy on the road", and four cars on the road is "rush hour."

Possibly the most ignored unpopulated state in America.

A cult.

And there it is. That's what people not from Wyoming have listed as what the state is in the Urban Dictionary. Everything from something that doesn't exist to a 'made up place' to 'a cult'. For their sake, let's hope that this all in jest and not actual conspiracy theories. Then again, we've definitely seen that especially in recent years, some people are actually that crazy.

