Wyoming Is One of the Best States for Tax Burden in 2021

Due to the continue impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the country, the normal April 15th annual tax deadline has been extended to May 17th for this year. With that in mind, WalletHub recently released their 2021 Tax Burden by State report and good news, the Cowboy State is near the bottom.

Out of all 50 states, Wyoming ranked 48th for overall for 2021, which means we have the 3rd lowest tax burden rate in the country. Only Tennessee and Alaska respectfully scored better.

In order to determine each states individual score, WalletHub compared them based on the three components of state tax burden — property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes — as a share of total personal income.

Here's the breakdown for Wyoming's score:

48th – Overall Tax Burden

15th – Property Tax Burden

44th – Individual Income Tax Burden

40th – Total Sales & Excise Tax Burden