Wyoming Lands on ‘Best US Road Trips’ List

Summer is approaching and the road is calling.

Oh my gosh, I do love a good road trip. Ever since college and the countless hours I spent driving to and from campus from my family's house for holidays, I've enjoyed the road. I mean, aside from traffic, that is. There's just something so fun about loading up the car, hitting your favorite drive-thru and cranking up the tunes.

And with summer on the way, these will definitely be on my agenda.

Do you love a good road trip? I have a feeling that after this pandemic, there are a lot of people who are looking to get out of the house more often, without breaking the bank. Well, a road trip is a great option.

Recently, I found a list on PopSugar of the Best US Road Trips to Take This Summer. Now, not all 10 of these road trips are ideal for us in Wyoming. After all, it kind of defeats the purpose if you have to fly to another state before jumping on the road. However, if that's your jam, then go for it.

Luckily, they featured a spot in Wyoming.

To be honest, we could have guessed this would be on their list. They selected Jackson Hole. There's a lot to offer and PopSugar praised their outdoor activities and its proximity to other great experiences around it. Now, I will admit, they said the drive to Jackson Hole can be just as beautiful and thrilling as Jackson Hole itself, so we'll take that as a huge compliment for Wyoming as a whole.