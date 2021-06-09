Wyoming Launches New Drought Website

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon today announced the launch of a new drought information and resources website.

The website, drought.wyo.gov, details drought conditions, current emergency declarations and useful resources for affected areas.

"Our goal in developing this resource is to make relevant and timely information available in a single location," said Gordon.

"This effort capitalizes on the collaborative partnerships already in place between state and federal agencies and allows us to better communicate program resources," he added.

Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman says the website is a cooperative effort between a state and federal drought conditions monitoring team comprised of State of Wyoming agencies, the University of Wyoming Extension, USDA, United States Geological Survey and the National Weather Service.