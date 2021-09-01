Place Your Bets! DraftKings Online Sportsbook Launches in Wyoming

As of today (September 1st), DraftKings Online Sportsbook has officially launched in Wyoming. The Cowboy State is now the 13th state where the mobile app is available.

Customers that are at least 18 years of age can now place bets on numerous professional and collegiate sports through the mobile app in Wyoming. The launch of the app comes at a perfect time with college football starting up as well as the NFL schedule. Of course, as fall progresses, then you get into the MLB playoffs in October, as well as the NHL and NBA seasons starting up.

The launch of DraftKings also comes with multiple promotions for the state of Wyoming. Customers throughout the state will have two 'Double Your Money' opportunities such as the Colorado Rockies getting a hit, the other with the University of Wyoming Cowboys college football team scoring a point during their season opener against Montana State this Saturday, September 4th.

Co-Founder and President of DraftKings in North America, Matt Kalish, had this to say about the launch in Wyoming:

Legalized sports betting has seen wide-spread growth in just three years and the DraftKings Sportsbook has been at the center of the action...We are thrilled that Wyoming sports bettors have the opportunity to experience the highly accessible and immersive fan experience along with best in class consumer protections that our product offers millions of skin-in-the-game sports fans.

After Virginia and Michigan both had their own DraftKings launch back in January of this year, Wyoming now becomes the third state to have their own launch of the online sportsbook app.

Starting today, don't worry about making the drive down south to Colorado to place your bets. Sports bettors can make their wagers anywhere in Wyoming.

