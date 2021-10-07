The Wyoming Legislature may hold a special session on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate, possibly later this month, according to a couple of Republican lawmakers.

The mandate could potentially impact as many as 100 million people across the country, including federal workers, large employers, and health care workers. The president announced the mandate last month, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA] is still in the process of writing rules to implement the mandate. It's not clear at this point how long that process may take.

Rep. Landon Brown [R-Laramie County], was asked by Townsquare Media of Cheyenne on Thursday about the legislative leadership polling members on a possible special session. He had this response:

''There's an informal request out at this time. It will become formal by next week and then we will know if we're going in or not."

Brown said if a special session is held, it would likely be scheduled from Oct. 26-28

Sen. Bo Biteman [R-Senate District 21] posted the following on his Facebook page:

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, while saying he thinks people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, has come out strongly against the Biden vaccine mandates.

Republican leaders of both houses of the legislature have similarly come out against the mandates. The GOP holds all but a handful of seats in both houses of the legislature.

At least one Wyoming legislative bill prohibiting workplace vaccine mandates has also been written. That legislation was written prior to the Biden mandate.