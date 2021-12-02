Wyoming Made National News, People That Deny We Exist Must Be Baffled

You've seen it. You've scoffed at it. You've rolled your eyes at the notion. People on the internet can be weird. The conspiracy that Wyoming doesn't exist is just silly. I mean, I've had a mailing address from here for a while now, my mail gets here, so I'm pretty sure we exist. But, that doesn't stop the dumbness that is your typical YouTube video sleuth.

I'm sure there are plenty of folks who are happy that people don't think our state exists. I've read in comments plenty of times where people express those sentiments. So I guess it's a back and forth.

But with all the conspiracies aside, Wyoming made the Wall Street Journal yesterday.


Our real-life Senator is battling the Feds about the cryptocurrency financial institutes that are setting up shop in the Cowboy State. I'm not going to pretend to understand anything financial mumbo jumbo from the article. I don't really even have an opinion on whether this matters outside of the state of Wyoming probably profiting off their pending operations, though I'd wager the state could use the money.

No matter your actual opinion on cryptocurrency, we can all probably agree now that since we're making headlines, Wyoming does exist. So, let's go ahead and put that to rest.

