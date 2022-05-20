Wyoming Manufacturing Program Gets Funding Boost

The Federal government has announced an additional $3.5 million in funding for Wyoming's Manufacturing Works program. The fund is allocated to spread across five years, with $600,000 received annually over that time period. Funding was issued after a review of the program's successes in job creation, investments, and sales culminating from the program.

Director Rocky Case stated in a University of Wyoming release that the additional funding, "confirms that Manufacturing Works is a valued resource for manufacturing in Wyoming and has demonstrated excellence in pursuit of improving the economic performance of Wyoming’s manufacturers."

The Role of Wyoming Manufacturing Works

Wyoming Manufacturing Works is a partnership between the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Business Council, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The program seeks to revitalize and develop Wyoming manufacturers, improving Wyoming's economic capabilities, and industrial competitiveness.

Wyoming Manufacturing Works offers resources and assistance to local manufacturers that range from engineering solutions, marketing assistance, and technical advice, among other useful topics.

The Future of Wyoming Manufacturing Works

As the economy and technologies of the world change, Wyoming Manufacturing works to help Cowboy State businesses thrive in the dynamic and evolving field. Director Case noted in the UW Press Release, "The world is in the midst of another industrial revolution now, and we’re working to bring Wyoming manufacturing into the 21st century."

More About Wyoming Manufacturing Works

The Wyoming Manufacturing Works program works hand in hand with the Wyoming Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation program, the University of Wyoming's entrepreneurial support program started by Governor Mark Gordon that works to improve the resiliency of Wyoming's workforce.

For more information on Wyoming Works, click here.