Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Near Burns

A Wyoming motorcyclist is dead following a collision near Burns late Friday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of I-80 Service Road and County Road 146.

The patrol says 50-year-old Burns resident Aaron Van Wyhe was following an eastbound pickup when he attempted to pass the pickup on the left as the pickup was turning left onto County Road 146 and struck the left front driver's side area of the pickup.

Van Wyhe, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his bike and died from his injuries.

The occupants in the pickup were not injured in the crash.

The patrol says speed on the part of Van Wyhe is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.