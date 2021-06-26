The Rock Springs Police Department has a message for the public--don't use illegal drugs.

The agency says that in the two days before Friday, two possible drug overdose deaths were reported, and two newborn babies tested positive for drugs in their systems. At least two more calls were received about possibly drug-related suspicious or odd behavior. The agency posted the following message on its Facebook page:

Get our free mobile app

** Public Safety Announcement ***

Within the last two days, the RSPD has received multiple calls regarding drug use-related activities.

2 calls due to suspicious or odd behavior believed to be linked to active drug use 2 deaths believed to be possible drug-related overdoses 2 newborns who tested positive for drugs in their systems at birth

First and foremost – DO NOT USE ANY KIND OF ILLEGAL DRUGS OR UNPRESCRIBED PRESCRIPTIONS!

Second – If you observe a person who you believe may be experiencing an active overdose: Call 911 immediately and if able, perform life-saving measures such as CPR while waiting for law enforcement and medical personnel to arrive.

These two actions could help save lives!

Please report any suspicious activity to the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575.