The internet was undefeated yesterday after Buffalo's Josh Allen had issues all game long Sunday against the Jaguars Josh Allen.

In what was a confusing game for anyone with eyeballs, the Bills struggled mightily against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither team really wanted to score and left it to both team's kickers to put points on the board in a 9-6 victory for the Jags. The team that tanked last year to get Trevor Lawrence and still really are kind of awful were able to give the Josh Allen lead Buffalo Bills everything they wanted, and more. And that was in part thanks to, checks notes, Josh Allen.

Who is Josh Allen in Jacksonville?

Apparently, he's a very underrated defensive end. He played college ball at the University of Kentucky, but let's not hold that against him...or do.

Ready to see what Twitter had to say?

Well, that's not clearing much up. It almost reads like he did it to himself.

Ah, that makes more sense. They included the name, position and where they play.

Apparently, this was the first time in history that a person by the same name has sacked a Quarterback by the same name. Probably not the stat that our Josh Allen wanted.

Sorry, dude. We didn't know.

In the event you weren't confused by this whole thread already. Let's make it clear as mud.

I think we can safely say that they're ok with the Josh Allen they have in Florida now. Though, probably just for one game.

