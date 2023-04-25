Wyoming Ranked as the Top State for Camping in the United States

Camping and Wyoming go together like peanut butter and jelly (coincidentally, something I always pack on a camping trip.) And, apparently, the rest of the U.S. agrees with me!

According to the major travel publication, Travel + Leisure, Wyoming is the camping champion of the United States. Surprised? I'm not either!

Why Wyoming is the TOP Camping Destination in the U.S.

According to the folks at Travel + Leisure, Wyoming rose to the top of the camping bracket thanks to our abundance of RV parks and campsites in the Cowboy State. Wyoming also scored third for its many hiking trails.

Travel + Leisure analyzed data from Adventures on the Rock, a website dedicated to building guides helping folks prepare for overlanding adventures.

Adventures on the Rock used unique data points like deaths caused by dangerous animals or plants, diversity of fauna and flora, rainfall, and fuel prices to calculate what they called a "Camping Index Score." The data came from reputable sources like the U.S. Census Bureau, AAA Gas Prices, and the National Park Service.

Based on that data, Wyoming scored 72.12 points out of 100 - Montana ranked second at 69.29 points due to its number of free and paid campsites and its numerous hiking trails. New Mexico, Idaho, and Vermont followed in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

According to Adventures on the Rock, people choose to camp in places like Wyoming "for the adventure component. Exploring the great outdoors, observing different wildlife, and hiking trails are all part of the allure." But, of course, Wyomingites know that our beautiful state has all those components and a ton more!