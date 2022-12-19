Wyoming Snags Near 2,000-Yard Rusher Out of Transfer Portal

LARAMIE -- The transfer portal taketh, the transfer portal giveth.

Wyoming landed a verbal commitment Monday from a running back with nearly 2,000 rushing yards on his resume.

Craig Bohl and Co. have seen him up close and personal, too.

Harrison Waylee, who spent the previous three seasons at Northern Illinois, announced on Twitter that he is indeed heading to Laramie. The 5-foot-10, 192-pound sophomore is coming off a career season, rolling up 899 yards on 165 carries. That's an average of 5.4 yards per attempt.

Waylee also found the end zone five times, three of which came in a 44-38 double-overtime loss to Ball State. The Johnston, Iowa product also gashed the Cardinals for a career-best 230 yards.

Wyoming escaped DeKalb with a 50-43 victory in 2021. After building a 42-16 lead through nearly three quarters, the Huskies got off the mat. Plenty of that had to do with their freshman running back.

Waylee, who was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive time, rushed for 179 yards on just 26 attempts and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns against the Cowboys. With 4:56 to go in regulation, NIU took a brief 43-42 lead. Sean Chambers led the visitors on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with UW's quarterback darting to the end zone from nine yards out.

Three weeks later, Waylee would sustain a season-ending injury.

His final stat line in a Huskies uniform looks like this: 373 carries, 1,929 yards, 10 touchdowns, 5.2 yards per carry. Waylee also caught 26 passes for 189 yards and a score.

Waylee also received offers from UConn, Sam Houston State and Northern Iowa. The Ivory Coast, Africa, native, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The NCAA's early singing day is set for Wednesday.

Wyoming's leading rusher in 2022, Titus Swen, was dismissed from the team on the Monday following the regular-season finale. He rushed for 2,161 yards during his three seasons in Laramie, including 1,039 last fall. Swen briefly entered the transfer portal before ultimately deciding to test the NFL waters.

DQ James and Dawaiian McNeely, who will both miss the upcoming Arizona Bowl after sustaining season-ending injuries, are set to return in 2023. Joey Braasch entered the portal after rushing for 91 yards on 29 carries last fall.

Jordon Vaughn and LJ Richardson are currently on the roster and UW has a verbal commitment from incoming freshman, three-star running back Keany Parks of Kenosha, Wisc.

Waylee is Wyoming's first known commitment from the portal. The program has lost seven players to transfer: Josh Cobbs-WR, Keonte Glinton-NB, Tyrese Grant-WR, Oluwaseyi Omotosho-DE, Cam Stone-CB, Zaire Jackson-CB, Braasch-RB.