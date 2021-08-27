Wyoming’s Gorgeous Scenery Now A Part Of Exciting New Video Game

I feel a little badly sharing this with you right now.

Not because it's something that may upset you.

On the contrary, I think you're going to find this new expansion pack for "American Truck Simulator" super cool.

I feel bad telling you about it because you can't have this expansion pack until September 7th.

"American Truck Simulator" is exactly what it sounds like, a video game where you take on the role of an American Truck driver.

You can make this game as easy or as challenging as you'd like. From simply driving across America's roads to meeting deadlines and hauling loads to create your own trucking empire "American Truck Simulator" has it all.

And now (well actually September 7th) you can use it to drive through Wyoming.

I was thoroughly impressed with how accurate the simulator was...they even had downtown Casper in it.

Take a look and see how many of these images you can recognize from Wyoming.

American Truck Simulator Video Game Has A New Wyoming Expansion Pack "American Truck Simulator" lets you virtually travel America as a truck driver. Their new expansion pack includes Wyoming and they've done an excellent job showing the entire state.

Wasn't that cool?

If you'd like to take a look at the entire video showcasing this new expansion pack, here's the video that SCS publicly released yesterday.

Did you see even more places that you recognized?

I know that there were a few places that I felt like I knew...but I wasn't really sure where in Wyoming they really were.

For example the oil refinery, that could have been Cheyenne or Casper.

If you are a gamer and decide to get this Wyoming expansion pack, make sure you take some time to message us in the app and let us know what you think.

