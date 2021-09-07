‘American Truck Simulator: Wyoming’ Drops Today and Looks Amazing!

Wyomingites and gamers alike have been in awe ever since viewing the trailer of 'American Truck Simulator: Wyoming'. And now, the wait for its launch is over. You can now view the fantastic landscapes throughout the Cowboy State in digital form and they certainly don't disappoint!

According to the gaming publication PCGamesN, the game takes you on trips throughout Wyoming where you will deliver cargo and if you complete each delivery job that you're given the task for in ten different cities, then you can earn a bison-themed paint job, which is pictured below.

SteamIdFinder via Twitter

The bison-airbrushed truck seems almost too real, but don't be fooled, that is an image from the game. In case you haven't seen the jaw-dropping trailer yet, here is footage that you need to see to believe:

The trailer with views of a digital version of Wyoming is so breathtaking, Dustin Bailey of PCGamesN called it, "...the most American thing I've seen in my life."

The game includes trips that will take you through snow-capped mountains, Devils Tower, parts of Yellowstone National Park, trips east and west along I-80, and includes accurate depictions of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Jackson, Sheridan, and more.

There's a gameplay trailer that shows you examples of what it will be like driving one of the trips in real time. It's well worth the watch!

The event in the 'American Truck Simulator: Wyoming' is concluded online on November 7th. But that gives you a full two months to get all your jobs and tasks completed in this visually stunning game based on the Cowboy State's roads and landscape.

