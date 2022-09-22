Wyoming’s Number One Favorite Series Is WHAT?

Wyomingite's number one favorite series with a Latino lead is The Umbrella Academy, report finds.

In honor of it being Hispanic Heritage Month, All Home Connections looked into which Latino-led series was most searched in each state. From Love, Victor to The Mandalorian, some of the most popular shows from the past five years have starred Latino actors. In 2021 alone, the on-screen representation of Latino characters increased to nearly 10% across linear and streaming platforms, a 4% increase from 2020.

How did they conduct the study?

They started by first consulting publications like People, Ranker, and PopSugar to find the rising Latino stars in Hollywood, and then list the TV series that the actors have starred in since 2020.

They then used SemRush, a leading online marketing platform, to determine the volume search for each TV series. After figuring out the 15 most searched shows, Google Trends was used to determine which shows were being searched the most in each state.

Turns out, The Umbrella Academy is Wyoming's most popular TV series with a Latino lead! LA-born David Castañeda, who is Mexican-American is the lead in the series, playing the character Diego Hargreeves.

The Mandalorian was the #1 most googled TV series in the US, Moon Knight ranked second with nine states googling it most. In third place is Our Kind of People with seven states searching it the most.

The Umbrella Academy

Reunited by their father's death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets -- and a looming threat to humanity. The series is streaming on Netflix.